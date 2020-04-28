Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Shatter is a type of cannabis extract that resembles a thin, translucent, glass-like piece of wax. The extraction process can include a variety of solvents like butane, ethanol, and others. Shatter is traditionally made from dried cannabis material and is a combination of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other chemical components. In good condition, this will make a snap sound when breaking off a piece, but with exposure to heat and other elements, may become runny and sappy.
Also known as A-B, Aurora B., or simply Aurora, Aurora Borealis is a Flying Dutchmen strain resulting from a cross between a carefully selected Northern Lights #10 and a sweet Skunk #1 father. A vigorous plant with heavy resinous buds, this strain has the best attributes from both its parents. Aurora Borealis grows into a medium size plant similar to Skunk#1, and has a sweet and fruity taste with a hashy sharpness. Very high yields and a fast maturation time make this cross an ideal cash-cropper both indoors and out. The subtle, calming effects have helped this strain gain popularity in the Netherlands and Canada with its sweet, skunky flavors and earthy undertones.