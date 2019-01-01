About this product
Dabs Labs budder provides users with a consistent dab every time. The smooth, rich and delicate texture, similar to a batter, is preferred among connoisseurs. Budder is deliberately whipped and agitated during or near the end of the purging cycle to achieve a batter-like consistency.
About this strain
Head Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.