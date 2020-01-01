 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Flo OG Shatter 1g

Flo OG Shatter 1g

by Dabs Labs

Write a review
Dabs Labs Concentrates Solvent Flo OG Shatter 1g

About this strain

Flo OG

Flo OG

Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).  

About this brand

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.