by Dabs Labs

Dabs Labs Concentrates Cartridges Luxury Versa Cartridge | Sleep
About this product

Our luxury Versa pen is a true #HTFSE sauce cartridge. It comes packaged in a box & is handcrafted using high terpene fraction from our small batch live resin. This is infused with refined and molecularly distilled THC to create a true cannabis strain flavor, and a feeling that lets you take control. No cutting agents used ever! Our Sleep cartridge promotes peace & quiet and best enjoyed at night. The strain used in this cartridge is Gelato, an heavy indica, although the select live resin terpenes also affect mood.

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.