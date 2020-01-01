Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our luxury Versa pen is a true #HTFSE sauce cartridge. It comes packaged in a box & is handcrafted using high terpene fraction from our small batch live resin. This is infused with refined and molecularly distilled THC to create a true cannabis strain flavor, and a feeling that lets you take control. No cutting agents used ever! Our Uplift cartridge has a citrus, fuel flavor & is best enjoyed during the day. The strain used in this cartridge is Ghost Train Tangie, a sativa-dominant hybrid, although the select live resin terpenes also affect mood.
Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue.