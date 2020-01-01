At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.