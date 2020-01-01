Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
The same flavor & feeling as our luxury line, but at a more competitive price point. Our premium Versa cartridge is a distillate cart infused with true cannabis profile terpenes to preserve each strain’s flavor and integrity. A highly potent cartridge hand-crafted with your mood in mind.
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.