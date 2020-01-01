Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
The same flavor & feeling as our luxury line, but at a more competitive price point. Our premium Versa cartridge is a distillate cart infused with true cannabis profile terpenes to preserve each strain’s flavor and integrity. A highly potent cartridge hand-crafted with your mood in mind.
Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue.