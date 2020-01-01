 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Versa Cartridge | Uplift

by Dabs Labs

The same flavor & feeling as our luxury line, but at a more competitive price point. Our premium Versa cartridge is a distillate cart infused with true cannabis profile terpenes to preserve each strain’s flavor and integrity. A highly potent cartridge hand-crafted with your mood in mind.

Tangie Ghost Train

Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue. 

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.