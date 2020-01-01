 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Alien Diesel Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch

Blue Alien Diesel Wax 1g by Dabsquatch

About this product

Blue Alien Diesel Wax 1g by Dabsquatch

About this strain

Blue Alien

Blue Alien

Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night's sleep. 

About this brand

