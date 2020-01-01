 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Cherry OG Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch

About this product

Cherry OG Wax 1g by Dabsquatch

About this strain

Cherry OG

Cherry OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

