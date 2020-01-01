 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Fruit Loops Wax 1g

Fruit Loops Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch

Dabsquatch Concentrates Solvent Fruit Loops Wax 1g

About this strain

Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

About this brand

