  5. Lucky Charms Wax 1g
Hybrid

Lucky Charms Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White. When grown indoors, Lucky Charms flowers after 9 weeks.

