  5. Orange Snow Cone Wax 1g
Hybrid

Orange Snow Cone Wax 1g

by Dabsquatch

About this product

About this strain

Orange Snow Cone

Orange Snow Cone

Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.

