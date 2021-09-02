Animal Mintz Live Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Animal Mints
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
