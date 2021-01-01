Bitch Fuel Live Resin Opal Sugar 1g
About this product
Opal Sugar tests 5 -10% more potent than our original Terp Sugar on average, while maintaining our signature terpene-rich profile. Opal Sugar is gem-like in appearance, embodying a translucent and crystalline structure, as if it were mined from the earth.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Bitch Fuel
Terpenes
- Linalool
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
