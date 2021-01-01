Bitch Fuel Live Resin THCA 1g
Crossing into the 90%+ range on average, our THCA is the result of our relentless pursuit of purity and ultimate user satisfaction. It can be used by itself, rolled into a joint, or you can compliment your other dabbables with a hint of our THCA "sprinkles" to give them an extra kick.
Dabstract
Bitch Fuel
- Linalool
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
