Hybrid

Bitch Fuel Live Resin THCA 1g

by Dabstract

Dabstract Concentrates Solvent Bitch Fuel Live Resin THCA 1g

About this product

Crossing into the 90%+ range on average, our THCA is the result of our relentless pursuit of purity and ultimate user satisfaction. It can be used by itself, rolled into a joint, or you can compliment your other dabbables with a hint of our THCA "sprinkles" to give them an extra kick.

About this brand

Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.

About this strain

Bitch Fuel

Terpenes
  1. Linalool
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

