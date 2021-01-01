Black Lime Reserve Live Resin Cake Icing 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cake Icing looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Black Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.