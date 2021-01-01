Chemical Sunset Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Chemical Sunset
Chemical Sunset is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Chem with Orange Zkittlez. This strain produces uplifting effects that will energize your mind and relax your body. The effects of Chemical Sunset will come on quickly, so take it slow with this strain until you understand how it makes you feel. Medical marijuana patients choose Chemical Sunset to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy spade-shaped buds with white trichome coverage and amber orange hairs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chemical Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
