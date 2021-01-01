Cherry Mintz Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Dabstract
Cherry OG
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
