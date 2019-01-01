Dabstract Kings Blend Sugar 1g
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grabs your attention. The strain specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. With our terpene profiles falling between 4-7%, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract. Terpene saturated high cannabinoid extract 3-10% Terpene Profile, 70-90% potency range Can be enjoyed by dabbing or sprinkling in a joint or blunt
