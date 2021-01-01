Dirty Girl Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Dabstract
Dirty Girl
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.
