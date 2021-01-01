Double OG Sour Scout x Trophy Wife x OG Chem Live Resin Cake Icing 1g
About this product
Cake Icing looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Trophy Wife
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
