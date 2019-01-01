Dream Beaver Pax Pod 0.5g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dream Beaver Pax Pod 0.5g by Dabstract
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dream Beaver
Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.