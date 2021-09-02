Forbidden Fruit Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g
About this product
1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
