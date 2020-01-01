 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
GMO Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

by Dabstract

Dabstract Concentrates Cartridges GMO Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Dabstract Logo
Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. Dabstract’s THCA concentrates are a powdery, yet potent variety of extracts that are perfect for spicing up a joint or topping a bowl. Their viscous, terpene-packed cake icings are both fragrant and bursting with flavor. Live resins, taken straight from the plant directly after harvesting, provide all your favorite facets of a particular strain, with the added benefits of highly concentrated THC. If all these choices weren’t enough, Dabstract also offers ‘Essential’ and ‘Select’ varieties of their concentrates for those who are looking for affordable and quality concentrates. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates are unmistakable. Stop by either (Lux) Pot Shop locations and dive into our huge selection of Dabstract Labs’ cannabis products!