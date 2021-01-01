Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.