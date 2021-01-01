Golden Lemons Live Resin Cake Icing 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cake Icing looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Golden Lemon
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.