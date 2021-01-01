Golden Pineapple Live Resin THCA 1g
About this product
Crossing into the 90%+ range on average, our THCA is the result of our relentless pursuit of purity and ultimate user satisfaction. It can be used by itself, rolled into a joint, or you can compliment your other dabbables with a hint of our THCA "sprinkles" to give them an extra kick.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
