Grand Hindu PAX Pod 0.5g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. Dabstract’s PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts (HTE) and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
About this strain
Grand Hindu
Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.