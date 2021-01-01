Haterade Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
by Dabstract
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Haterade
Haterade is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Larry OG. This strain is potent and provides a mental and physical high. You can expect Haterade to produce effects that are buzzy and relaxing. Some consumers say the effects of this strain can be felt behind the eyes, and you may feel it melting all the way down to your toes. Haterade provides a smooth inhale with a mild earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with white trichomes and purple and green foliage. Haterade was originally bred by Phat Panda. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
