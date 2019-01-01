Inzane In The Membrane Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Inzane In The Membrane Live Resin Cartridge 1g by Dabstract
Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.