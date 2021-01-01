Inzane in the Membrane Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Inzane In The Membrane
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.