Legend of Nigeria Live Resin Shatter - 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant. Live Resins bring your dabbing experience to the next level and is released in the form of Shatter, Opal Sugar, Terp Sugar or Cake Icing.
About this strain
Legend of Nigeria
Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.