Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when vaped and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
on December 29th, 2019
Hola quiero saber un poco de info de este producto cuánto tiene de THC
on October 30th, 2019
Fantastic smell on opening the jar. Has a mint like herbal flavor that's very nice. Couch locking, good sleep aid. Little goes a ways.