MK Ultra Wax Concentrate

by Dabstract

An Indica hybrid cross of OG Kush and G-13

MK Ultra

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. Dabstract’s THCA concentrates are a powdery, yet potent variety of extracts that are perfect for spicing up a joint or topping a bowl. Their viscous, terpene-packed cake icings are both fragrant and bursting with flavor. Live resins, taken straight from the plant directly after harvesting, provide all your favorite facets of a particular strain, with the added benefits of highly concentrated THC. If all these choices weren’t enough, Dabstract also offers ‘Essential’ and ‘Select’ varieties of their concentrates for those who are looking for affordable and quality concentrates. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates are unmistakable. Stop by either (Lux) Pot Shop locations and dive into our huge selection of Dabstract Labs’ cannabis products!