Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you're looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. Dabstract's THCA concentrates are a powdery, yet potent variety of extracts that are perfect for spicing up a joint or topping a bowl. Their viscous, terpene-packed cake icings are both fragrant and bursting with flavor. Live resins, taken straight from the plant directly after harvesting, provide all your favorite facets of a particular strain, with the added benefits of highly concentrated THC. If all these choices weren't enough, Dabstract also offers 'Essential' and 'Select' varieties of their concentrates for those who are looking for affordable and quality concentrates. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract's concentrates are unmistakable.