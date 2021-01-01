Prenup Live Resin THCA 1g
About this product
Crossing into the 90%+ range on average, our THCA is the result of our relentless pursuit of purity and ultimate user satisfaction. It can be used by itself, rolled into a joint, or you can compliment your other dabbables with a hint of our THCA "sprinkles" to give them an extra kick.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Prenup
Prenup is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC). This strain produces a happy, euphoric high that feels energizing in small doses. Prenup is ideal for any wake and bake session, but continued consumption may make your mind feel racy. This strain features a pine-forward flavor profile with sugary undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Prenup to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy buds with dark green and purple foliage. Prenup was originally bred by 1904 Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
