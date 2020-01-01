 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Purple Punch Live Resin Icing

Purple Punch Live Resin Icing

by Dabstract

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. Dabstract’s THCA concentrates are a powdery, yet potent variety of extracts that are perfect for spicing up a joint or topping a bowl. Their viscous, terpene-packed cake icings are both fragrant and bursting with flavor. Live resins, taken straight from the plant directly after harvesting, provide all your favorite facets of a particular strain, with the added benefits of highly concentrated THC. If all these choices weren’t enough, Dabstract also offers ‘Essential’ and ‘Select’ varieties of their concentrates for those who are looking for affordable and quality concentrates. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates are unmistakable. Stop by either (Lux) Pot Shop locations and dive into our huge selection of Dabstract Labs’ cannabis products!