Hybrid

by Dabstract

Tahoe OG Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g

About this product

1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!

About this brand

Dabstract Logo
Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

