The Grunk Pax Pod 0.5g
by DabstractWrite a review
Grape Ape x Skunk #1
The Grunk
The Grunk is a perfect representation of its parent strains Grape Ape and Skunk #1. The aroma is sweet and fruity, mixing with pungent skunky notes to create a flavorful burst of earthy, grape flavors upon exhale. The relaxing indica-dominant effects calm body pains and are balanced by a clear-headed cerebral buzz that lifts away anxieties.