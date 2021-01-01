Trophy Wife Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
by Dabstract
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Trophy Wife
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
