  5. Mandarin Zkittlez DabTabs 1g
Hybrid

Mandarin Zkittlez DabTabs 1g

by DabTabs

DabTabs Concentrates Solvent Mandarin Zkittlez DabTabs 1g

About this product

About this strain

Mandarin Zkittlez

Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.

About this brand

A DabTab is a brand new way to consume cannabis concentrates and extracts. DabTabs offer a clean, easy, convenient way to vaporize cannabis concentrates and extracts while retaining the full-flavor, full-spectrum of the plant without combustion.