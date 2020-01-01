About this product

DO NOT EAT! A DabTab is a brand new way to consume cannabis concentrates/extracts. DabTabs offer a clean, easy, convenient way to vaporize cannabis concentrates/extracts while retaining the full-flavor, full-spectrum of the plant without combustion. A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief.