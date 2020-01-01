 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Raskal OG DabTabs™ 0.5g 10-pack

by Gilt

Gilt Concentrates Solvent Raskal OG DabTabs™ 0.5g 10-pack

About this product

DO NOT EAT! A DabTab is a brand new way to consume cannabis concentrates/extracts. DabTabs offer a clean, easy, convenient way to vaporize cannabis concentrates/extracts while retaining the full-flavor, full-spectrum of the plant without combustion. With parents OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste.

About this strain

Raskal OG

Raskal OG

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

About this brand

