DO NOT EAT! A DabTab is a brand new way to consume cannabis concentrates/extracts. DabTabs offer a clean, easy, convenient way to vaporize cannabis concentrates/extracts while retaining the full-flavor, full-spectrum of the plant without combustion. With parents OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste.
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.