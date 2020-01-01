 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. White 99 Dabtab 1g 20-pack

White 99 Dabtab 1g 20-pack

by DabTabs

Write a review
DabTabs Concentrates Solvent White 99 Dabtab 1g 20-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White 99

White 99

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

About this brand

DabTabs Logo
A DabTab is a brand new way to consume cannabis concentrates and extracts. DabTabs offer a clean, easy, convenient way to vaporize cannabis concentrates and extracts while retaining the full-flavor, full-spectrum of the plant without combustion.