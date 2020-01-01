 Loading…

Hybrid

Alien OG Cartridge 1g

by Dabulous

About this product

About this strain

Alien OG

Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

