Chemmy Jones Bubble Bitty Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DadirriWrite a review
About this product
Top shelf bud, coated in premium bubble hash! 3:1 flower to bubble hash ratio. Strain specific and flavorful!
About this brand
Dadirri
About this strain
Chemmy Jones
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
