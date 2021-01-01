 Loading…

Hybrid

Chemmy Jones Bubble Bitty Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Dadirri

About this product

Top shelf bud, coated in premium bubble hash! 3:1 flower to bubble hash ratio. Strain specific and flavorful!

About this brand

Dadirri Logo

About this strain

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

