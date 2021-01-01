Space Monkey Caviar Bitty Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
About this product
We are now offering our Caviar and Bubble Cones in a smaller size. This not only acts as the perfect single session size but is also affordable for you and the consumers during these hard economic times. There is now a top-shelf option that wont break the bank. SunRocks are unlike any Caviar you have had before. Top shelf bud, Soaked in distillate and coated in bubble hash. High potency and strain specific. Great flavor!
About this brand
Dadirri
About this strain
Space Monkey
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Space Monkey is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue and Wookie #15. The aroma is pungent, funky, sour, and dank with a little sweet lavender for good measure. You'll find a few bright orange-red hairs, and decent trichome coverage on Space Monkey's small to medium, mostly round, dusty to dark green nugs. Space Monkey enthusiasts love its relaxing body high, low-key head high, and say it's great for daytime use, aches and pains, stress, PTSD, neausea, and low tolerance smokers. Those who have smoked Space Monkey also report a smooth hit with notes of sweetness, pine, citrus and lavender.
