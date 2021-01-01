About this product

We are now offering our Caviar and Bubble Cones in a smaller size. This not only acts as the perfect single session size but is also affordable for you and the consumers during these hard economic times. There is now a top-shelf option that wont break the bank. SunRocks are unlike any Caviar you have had before. Top shelf bud, Soaked in distillate and coated in bubble hash. High potency and strain specific. Great flavor!