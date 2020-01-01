 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Daily High Club Subscription

Daily High Club Subscription

by Daily High Club

Write a review
Daily High Club Smoking Smoking Accessories Daily High Club Subscription

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Forget the fancy packaging and gimmicks, our El Primo box is about stuffing a massive pack to the brim with awesome smoking supplies. Limited quantity! • You'll always get new glass for your mantle • $80 - $100 worth of products and glass • Always get the essentials

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Daily High Club Logo
Epic supplies; discreetly delivery - right to your door. Daily High Club: A Loyal League Of Allies On Your Smoking Journey We are the Daily High Club and our mission is to help open doors for you – by delivering the highest quality smoking supplies with the best value and price hook-up that leads the game. If you’re anything like us, then you’ve paid $7 for a pack of rolling papers and a lighter, only to lose them the very next day! The truth is, so-called “convenience” stores take advantage of smokers and charge highway robbery prices. This happened to us ONE too many times, and we finally said, “there’s got to be a better way.” That’s when we founded Daily High Club and began hooking people up with premium smoking gear for bargain prices. We have one simple goal: to make the smoking experience easier, more enjoyable, and less expensive.